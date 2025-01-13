Looe and District Pool League latest by Brian Phillips
SPECIAL mention this week must go to Luke Penhaligan of the Sports Club A, who follows in the footsteps of most of his team mates by qualifying to represent Cornwall having battled through a long day at Bodmin Q-Bar with some 70 players all vying for just eight vacant playing spots.
Luke qualified with six wins from seven matches, three of which saw him hold his nerve in deciding frames.
DIVISION ONE
REGULAR league action resumed on Sunday, January 5 although Sports Club A v Sports Club B was postponed due to the county trials being played long into the evening.
Cutouts visited Moonshiners looking to avenge their 5-0 drubbing before the festive break, but the Moonshiners raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to Ollie Rounsevell and Ben Smith.
Gerry Markwell beat Roger Hawken without reply, but skipper Mark Stevens got his team over the line with a routine victory over Aaron Simmons.
In the last match up Keith Armitage got a bit of sweet revenge for his defeat three weeks earlier when he saw off Steve Eastley 2-1 to hand the Cutouts another point.
JJ’s A got back to winning ways in the league when they took on the Marquee Club, and promptly ran out 4-1 winners thanks to victories for Stewart Appleby, Andy Kenny (eight ball), JJ Webber and Jerry Richards. Billy Bilsborough had earlier made it 1-1.
Bottom-placed side Social Club Looe played host to near neighbours Harbour Sharks looking to get out of the relegation zone, but the Sharks ran out 3-2 winners after recovering from 2-1 down.
Their wins came via Phil Dingle, Cris Woods and Roger Stephens after Tristan Cooper and Ian Bassett had put Social in command.
DIVISION TWO
LEADERS Pooligans welcomed second-placed Barbican to JJ’s looking to extend their lead over their nearest rivals and it was job just about done as they ran out 3.2 winners.
Jason Bond opened up for the Pooligans beating Scott Wright before Justin Woods levelled it up.
Tiago Bond took out Steve Graham without reply before Denham Guild secured the points by beating Ben Davies. Si Hunt took the last, edging out Kierran Bond.
Halfway Crooks stay in third place after a 4-1 success at Legion B.
Home captain Faye Short gave Legion a fine start, but that was as good as it got as Mike Prowse, Matt Olver, Duanne Elliott and Ellie Buckingham all enjoyed victory, the first three in deciding frames.
Legion A looked to move up to third when they travelled down to Looe to take on the Harbour Moon.
Things started badly when Daryl Beard struck for the Moon taking out Sue Jones, but Darren Thomas and Craig Skeldon put the Legion on the hill by defeating Jo Ridley and Brad Smith.
But back came the Moon to spoil the Legion party, taking the last two games for victory thanks to 2-1 wins for Sean Cauldwell and Jack Thomas.
Bottom-placed Ship Looe search for their first league victory goes on after welcoming JJ’s C-Men.
Although Ships skipper Claire Henwood got them of to a flier taking out Mike Busby 2-1, the C-Men were not having any notion of an upset as Callum Smith, Jamie Wright, Dean Jones and Brandon Kebell secured the match.