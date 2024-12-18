By Brian Phillips
Looe Pool League Division Two latest round-up week nine - Sunday, December 15
LEGION B produced a fine comeback to shock second-placed Barbican.
Barbican did go 2-0 up thanks to whitewash victories for Steve Graham and Scott Wright.
But Legion took the next three games and the match along with two unbeaten player records as Justin Woods and Si Hunt went down without reply to Dean Short and Phil Cunningham. In the last, Mike Beck sealed the victory by defeating Matt Wright to nil.
Leaders JJ’s Pooligans kept their foot on the gas in their quest to get promoted as they played host to Harbour Moon. That said every game went the distance in a game that could have gone either way.
However, Elliot Keen, Aaron Rix, Tiago Bond, Kierran Bond and Denham Guild all held their nerve.
Legion A moved from fifth to third in the table as they welcomed JJ’s C-Men who dropped to fifth after going down at the fortress Legion.
The Polperro side raced into a 3-0 lead thanks to Sue Jones, Darren Thomas and Logan Singleton.
Jamie Wright stopped the charge briefly, but Stuart Devoy topped off the victory taking out Mike Busby.
The Ship Looe came close again to registering their first victory of the season when they travelled over the Polbathic to take on the Halfway Crooks.
Matt Olver and Duane Elliott put the hosts 2-0 up, which included the latter registering an eight ball finish.
Claire Henwood pulled one back for the visitors in a decider, but Mike Prowse saw the Crooks home against Ollie Palmer in the next.
Josh made it a good night for the Henwoods in the last to salvage another point for the Ship.
DIVISION ONE TABLE: 1 Sports Club A PLAYED 8 WON 8 LOST 0 FRAMES FOR 62 AGAINST 29 PTS 37; 2 Sports Club B P8 W6 L2 F62 A40 PTS 32; 3 Cutouts P8 W6 L2 F60 A40 PTS 32; 4 JJ’s A P8 W5 L3 F53 A47 PTS 26; 5 Moonshiners P8 W4 L4 F48 A49 PTS 23; 6 Harbour Sharks P8 W1 L7 F36 A61 PTS 15; 7 Marquee P8 W2 L6 F34 A59 PTS 15; 8 Looe Social P8 W0 L8 F34 A64 PTS 12.
MOST WINS: 1 Will Doidge (Sports Club A) – 8/8 (100%); 2 Brian Phillips (Sports Club A) – 7/7 (100%); 3 Gerry Markwell (Cutouts) – 7/8 (87.50%); 4 Darrell Hidson (Cutouts) – 6/7 (85.71%); 5 Phil Dingle (Harbour Sharks) – 6/8 (75%); Joint Sixth – Stewart Appleby (JJ’s A), Jimmy Stephens (Cutouts), Keith Armitage (Cutouts), Rob Cowling (Sports Club B), Steve Eastley (Moonshiners) Jeremy Rendle (Sports Club B), Ollie Rounsevell (Moonshiners), Darren Hooper (Sports Club B) all 5/8 (62.50%).
DIVISION TWO TABLE: 1 JJ’s Pooligans PLAYED 9 WON 9 LOST 0 FOR 77 AGAINST 29 POINTS 46; 2 Barbican P9 W7 L2 F72 A34 PTS 41; 3 Legion A P9 W5 L4 F57 A51 PTS 29; 4 Halfway Crooks P9 W5 L4 F60 A53l PTS 28; 5 JJ’s C-Men P9 W5 L4 F53 A58 PTS 27; 6 Legion B P9 W4 L5 F48 A65 PTS 23; 7 Harbour Moon P9 W1 L8 F41 A72 PTS 12; 8 Ship Looe P9 W0 L9 F31 A77 PTS 10.
MOST WINS: Joint First – Kierran Bond (JJ’s Pooligans) and Elliot Keen (JJ’s Pooligans) – 9/9 (100%); Joint Third – Simon Hunt (Barbican), Scott Wright (Barbican) and Justin Woods (Barbican) – 8/9 (88.89%); 6 Duane Elliott (Halfway Crooks) – 7/8 (87.50%); 7 Aaron Rix (JJ’s Pooligans) – 6/8 (75%); Joint Eighth – Brandon Kebell (JJ’s C-Men), Logan Singleton (Legion A) and Dean Short (Legion B) – 6/9 (66.67%).