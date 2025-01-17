By Brian Phillips
Looe and District Pool League – sponsored by the Coddy Shack and Key Solar
BOTTOM side Ship Looe played host to nearest neighbours and league leaders JJ’s Pooligans still looking to register their first victory in Division Two.
Jamie Bell got the Ship off to the perfect start before Tiago Bond edged the next to make it all square.
Pooligans then showed why they’re top, winning the next three thanks to Kierran Bond, Elliot Keen and Grant Guild.
This result keeps the Ship rooted to the foot of the table and the Pooligans 10 points clear at the top.
Lowly Harbour Moon caused another upset as they defeated promotion-chasing Barbican.
The Moon promptly found themselves 2-0 up thanks to Bradley Smith and Jack Thomas, and although Simon Hunt edged a close contest with Daryl Beard to halve the arrears, skipper Jo Ridley sealed the victory for the Moon as he handed Justin Woods his second loss of the campaign without too much trouble.
In the last frame, Barbican skipper Scott Wright put in a captain’s performance, giving his side another point when he defeated Sean Cauldwell to nil.
That result saw Barbican slip 10 points behind the league leaders but are still handily placed for promotion.
Legion A moved up to third place and are level on points with Halfway Crooks whom they played host to and promptly beat 3-2 after twice coming from behind to do so.
Mike Prowse got the Crooks off to the perfect start winning a three framer against Bob Webb, before Craig Skeldon levelled the match taking down Steve Alford to nil.
Duanne Eliott restored Crooks’ lead by taking out Sue Jones, but the Legion held onto the nerves to secure victory from the brink as Stuart Devoy and young Logan Singleton took out Lloyd Halliday and Ellie Buckingham in straight frames.