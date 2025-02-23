By Brian Phillips
Looe and District Pool League round-up – Sunday, February 16
DESPITE several postponements there was still four games that did go ahead across both divisions.
In Division One, Harbour Sharks travelled up to Liskeard Sports Club to take on Sports Club B and were beaten 5-0.
They won just two frames all night as Rob Banfield, Rob Cowling, Jerry Rendle, Darren Hooper and Ian Penhaligan took out Phil Dingle, Cris Woods, Len Clarke, Roger Stephens and Pete Burke respectively.
Lowly Looe Social came mighty close to picking up their first win of the season when they welcomed third-placed Cutouts.
Mark Scoble put the Looe boys in front by beating Aaron Simmons 2-1, before Keith Armitage saw off Lewis Penhaligan in a decider to level.
Up stepped Ian Bassett to put the Social on the hill beating Jimmy Stephens over the distance, but the calvary finally arrived for the Cutouts in the form of seasoned campaigners Darrell Hidson and Gerry Markwell as they beat Dan Staniers and Colin Bell respectively, with Gerry recording an ‘Eight Baller’ en route.
In Division Two, Barbican went top of the table by two points despite a 3-2 loss to visiting Halfway Crooks.
Halfway’s Duane Elliott saw off Justin Woods 2-1, leapfrogging him in the ‘Most Wins’ table to boot, before Matt Wright levelled with a narrow victory over Mike Prowse.
Steve Alford put the Polbathic boys back in front with a comfortable win against Steve Graham, but skipper Scott Wright followed in his brother’s footsteps, securing victory over Ellie Buckingham to set up a tense decider where Halfway’s Tom Clarke had no problem handing Si Hunt his second defeat of the season.
The in-house derby at the Polperro Legion produced a thriller when lowly Legion B took on their high-flying stablemates Legion A.
Although Bob Webb defeated Faye Short to nil in the opener, the B side showed being three league positions and nine points behind count for nothing as Mike Beck, Phil Cunningham and Kye Skeldon secured distance victories over Darren Thomas, Logan Singleton and Stuart Devoy respectively.
Sue Jones did restore some pride in the last when she recorded a straights victory over Dean Short.