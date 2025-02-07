By Brian Phillips
LOOE AND DISTRICT POOL LEAGUE DIVISION TWO LATEST (WEEK 13)
BARBICAN moved joint top of the league after dropping just two frames in a 5-0 thrashing of high-flying Legion A on their own patch.
They dropped just two frames as Justin Woods, Mark Porter, Steve Graham, Scott Wright and Si Hunt rattled through the card with only Darren Thomas and Logan Singleton registering for the Legion.
The result left Barbican 17 points clear of third despite playing a game more as they seek a return to the top table.
Polperro Legion B visited Ship Looe in what looked like a close game on paper, but Legion only dropped one frame to the basement team.
Mike Beck went the distance with Oscar Wright before edging it to put the Legion 1-0 up and that was as good as it got as Phil Cunningham, Kye Skeldon, Faye Short and Dean Short ran the card taking out Claire Gorman, Josh Henwood, Ollie Palmer and Fin O’Brien for an emphatic victory on the road.
Harbour Moon made the short journey over the bridge to take on JJ’s C-Men, with a see-saw match that ended 3-2 to the C-Men as every game went the distance.
Aaron Rix struck first for the home team taking out Jo Ridley, but Darrell Beard and Jack Thomas hit back to put the Moon on the hill defeating Jamie Wright and Brandon Kebbell.
But they just couldn’t get the deal over the line to take victory as Callum Smith and Mike Busby took the honours and the match for the C-Men with close games against George Millar and Sean Cauldwell.
The clash between Harbour Sharks and JJ’s Pooligans was postponed.
