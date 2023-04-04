The meeting on Saturday hosted by the Silverton at Dunsmore, has six races with a start time of 2pm. 84 entries have been received. The ladies of Silverton sponsor the opening members race in which Call Simon for the Robert Chanin team could battle out the finish against Ellipsism for Owner/trainer/jockey Jack Veysey, both horses have won this season. Then follows the Gingerlands-sponsored novice riders race and out of the 15 entries My Way holds strong claims on his 30 length win at Larkhill last month, along with River Frost a recent second at the Bishops Court meeting. In the Exeter racecourse-sponsored intermediate race Ninth Wave catches the eye for the Teresa Clark and Will Biddick combination, along with Ed The Red for Josh Newman to follow up on wins at Buckfastleigh and Charlton Horethorne.