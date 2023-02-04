The INEOS Grenadier-sponsored Mixed Open will be the feature race of the day at today's Point-to-Point meeting to be held at Chipley Park, Milverton, near Wellington, writes Donna Harris.
With £1,000 prize money on offer for the Tiverton Foxhounds-run event, which starts at 12 noon, the Mixed Open race has attracted quality entries.
Highway Jewel for the Bradley Gibbs team looks to set the standard, having won all of his six points to date including this race last season.
Highway Jewel also ran a close second in a competitive Hunter Chase at Warwick two seasons ago and with his form could be a likely favourite.
Among the challengers could be entry Dundrum Wood (Tom Ellis), runner-up twice in Hunter Chases for Gina Andrews.
Dr Rhythm (Keith Cumings) could be in the mix if the conditions dry out, also Fifty Shades (Nicholas Williams yard) if connections decide not to run at the Cockleburrow meeting. He is another to have Point wins under his belt with five to date and also finished fourth in the INEOS Grenadier Mixed Open HC final at Cheltenham last April.
Macklin is an ex-French NH entry who missed last season, but now trained and ridden by Will Biddick looks another for the shortlist.
With seven races on the card and a start time of 12 noon. 109 entries have been received, and this has to be a meeting not to miss. It should be a good turnout, with the organiser hoping the conditions stay favourable.
Opening the day's event is the Stoneman Engineering-sponsored Members race in which ex-National Hunt entry Sametegal for trainer Robert Chanin and jockey Alice Board to ride is top rated.
However, the now 14-year-old could be taken on by some younger horses which include His Own Star who won three Points last season under Darren Andrews for trainer Stuart Sampson.
St Barts for Bloodstock owner/trainer Tom Malone could be in the mix if improving for his outing at Wadebridge, while Grove Ash a striking grey who catches they eye and could give the Mary Sanderson yard a win if reproducing his form when winning at Stafford Cross last season, under promising young jockey Charlie Sprake.
Following on is the Jockey Club and Clarke Willmott Solicitors-sponsored Maiden race for Mares & Fillies only, in which many have shown promise including ex-Irish Definite Dream (Madeline Plums), Take A Bid (Stuart Sampson), A Tipple Or Two (Caroline Keevil) and Maple Leaf (Les Jefford).
Another Maiden race follows which is kindly sponsored by The Mount Pleasant Inn & Friends of the Late Geoff White, and this race could well be divided on the day with 29 entries.
These include Captain Biggle for the Tom Ellis and Gina Andrews combination, Dancing Du Moulin (Roy Smith), Not Bad Are You (Bradley Gibbs), and Oyster Perch (Louise Kittow) which are just a few to mention which have all shown form.
Exeter Racecourse sponsor the Intermediate race which has 14 entered.
Call Simon catches the eye from the Robert Chanin team, he is already on a dual of wins this season, when triumphing at the Great Trethew and Dunsmore meetings.
As is Fiston Des Issards for trainer Chris Barber with wins at Dunsmore and Wadebridge.
Ask The Lady for the Dean Summersby team has finished runner-up twice this season, and her mare's weight allowance could be crucial if it turns into a battling finish up the gradient hill.
Next up is the Agrii and Greenslade Taylor Hunt-sponsored Restricted race, in which All Is True holds strong claims for outside raider Tom Ellis, having won at Horseheath under Jack Andrews an eight length winner that day, and could well progress here.
Champions Hill (George Beilby) won well at Flete Park and Bratton Down last season then ridden by Conor Houlihan, and could go well for jockey Callum Prichard who is booked for this ride.
Finally to close the day's event is the Tozers Solicitors & McVeigh Parker's-sponsored PPORA Members Conditions race for Novice riders, with those catching the eye Acey Milan for jockey Chad Bament for the Antony Honeyball team, Broadclyst (Les Jefford) after his second at Wadebridge under Anna Johnston, but will need to defy top weight.
Honey I’m Good is a previous course winner here for the Bradley Gibbs partnership and could be in the mix at the finish, along with Bawnmore, another entry out of the Tom Ellis yard who catches the eye, with a recent win at Horseheath for jockey Ellie Holder.
This course offers fabulous trackside viewing, with great facilities which include hot and cold refreshments, bar (payment by cash), bookies and a number of countryside trade stands.
Entrance to to the course is £15 payment by cash, with children under 16 free of charge. Dogs on leads welcome.
Course location is off B3187 Postcode TA21 OGY.
The going, as of 5.30pm yesterday, was good to soft, soft in places.