After Kyle Moyle proudly emerged first from the tunnel to celebrate reaching his 150 games milestone for the Pirates, it was he who first brought the expectant crowd to its feet, only to be halted by Coventry’s Tongan international fly-half Pat Pellegrini. Then, in the sixth minute it was the visitors who went on the attack, and this time successfully. Former England back-rower Matt Kvesic and prop Toby Trinder were well involved before the ball reached the hands of wing James Martin who dived spectacularly in the old Western National corner. Pellegrini also added the conversion from out wide.