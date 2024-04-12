WITH hookers Morgan Nelson (knee) and Rhys Williams (failed HIA) having been injured in last Friday’s 26-17 home defeat to Championship league leaders Ealing Trailfinders, the Cornish Pirates have reacted swiftly to bring in on-loan Exeter Chiefs hooker Iestyn Harris.
Aged 25, the gifted former Wales under 20s hooker signed for Exeter Chiefs in April 2022 from Welsh United Rugby Championship side, Cardiff Rugby.
Welcoming Iestyn on board, Cornish Pirates joint head coach Alan Paver has commented: “Obviously, with the injuries that we have had from the last game it has been important that we bring someone in to fill that space and, thanks to the support of Exeter Chiefs, Iestyn is that man.
“He has been earmarked as a talented player who has just come back from injury, so we are looking forward to seeing him down at the Mennaye and integrating him in accordingly.”