Plymouth Argyle’s League One match away to Bolton Wanderers has been moved from March to early January.
The Piglrims were due to be making a trip to Accrington Stanley on Saturday, January 7, but the Lancashire club will be in FA Cup third-round action at Boreham Wood that day.
With Bolton also out of the FA Cup and with no game that afternoon, the two clubs have agreed to bring forward their fixture at the University of Bolton Stadium from Saturday, March 25 to January 7, with a 3pm kick-off.
It has also been confirmed that Argyle’s Papa Johns Trophy last 16 tie against AFC Wimbledon will be played at Home Park on Tuesday, December 13, with a 7pm kick-off.