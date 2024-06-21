ONE-HUNDRED and two players from all over Cornwall braved the atrocious conditions to play the 36-hole foursomes Baron Bowl at Launceston Golf Club on Thursday, June 13.
The winners of the Baron Rose Bowl for the best score over 36 holes were Perranporth duo Vicky Lee Comyn and Mandy Wright (145) who finished six shots ahead of St Enodoc duo Caroline Hume-Kendall (151). The club also won the Baron Bowl Team Trophy.
The team was Anna Sendall, Danielle Hardwick, Nikki Hodge, Mabel Gosling-Brown, Vicky Lee Comyn and Mandy Wright.
The top three respective AM and PM scores were: AM – 1 Jill Tucker and Annie Quartermain (Bude) – 73 (c/b); 2 Alison Smith and Mel Byrne (Falmouth) – 73; 3 Nikki Hodge and Mabel Gosling-Brown (Perranporth) – 74. PM – 1 Sandy King and Wendy Shore (Looe) – 78; 2 Carmel Connors and Mo Hammond (Falmouth) – 79 (c/b); 3 Jan Harrison and Sara Taylor (St Enodoc) – 79.