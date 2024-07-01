ECB Cornwall Premier League round-up – Saturday, June 29
PENZANCE now have a 20-point lead at the top of the table after dismantling second-placed Redruth by eight wickets at St Clare on Saturday.
The home side chose to field and their decision was vindicated as they slipped to 55-6, Josh Croom taking 4-25 from his ten overs.
Toby Stoddard (21) and Craig Williams (24) put on 34, but once they departed, only Alex MacInnes contributed with 19 as they were dismissed for 119.
Tom Dinnis (2-31) and Andrew Libby (2-23) provided Croom with fine support.
Penzance knocked off the target with ease as Christian Purchase (25), Jack Paull (45) and Dylan Blignaut (31no) all contributed. Joe Cockings took 2-25.
Truro are third, five points behind the Reds after an eight-run success at bottom side St Just.
Truro lost Harry Phillips and Charlie Kent early on, but it was South African Jaco Van Greunen who was the key as he faced 146 balls for his 101 which propelled the city club to 227-8.
St Just lost wickets throughout, but chip-ins from the majority of the batsmen got them close although it took an unbeaten 51 from Sri Lankan pro Chamikara Edirisinghe to help them finish on 219-8.
St Austell returned to winning ways with a 20-run victory at Helston.
The Saints slipped to 11-3, but 38 from Cornwall youngster Ben Sleeman and 55 from skipper Gary Bone got them up to a competitive 178 all out.
South African Lance Alberts took 3-29 with his off-spin while Ryan Tonkin and Lewis Stephens each had 2-31.
Helston would have fancied their chances against an attack missing opening bowlers Liam Watson and Adam Snowdon, and were going along swimmingly at 132-3 with thirties from Billy Taylor, Justin Stephens and Steven Jenkin.
But Steve Raven (4-18 off 5) and Ben Sleeman (3-15 off 6.3) ran through the middle and lower order to leave the Blues stunned.
Callington won the Hawkey Cup last Wednesday night by beating Wadebridge, and continued their perfect week with a dominant six-wicket success over neighbours Werrington at Moores Park.
Werrington were missing Sam Hockin and Ben Smeeth and had Adam Hodgson batting at seven after being stuck in traffic, soon lost Sri Lankan pro Thulina Dilshan (5) and John Moon to Ben Ellis.
Ben Jenkin and Tom Lyle rebuilt the innings before Lyle was stumped by Joe White off Aidan Libby (49-3).
Jenkin also went for 19 at 60, lbw to Graham Wagg, and from there wickets tumbled as only Mark Gribble (28) made much impression.
Spinners Wagg (4-16) and Liam Lindsay (2-20) shared six wickets as they were dismissed for 109 in 44 overs.
Werrington needed early wickets, but Cally openers Aidan Libby (19) and Liam Lindsay (24) added 45 before Libby was bowled by Adam Hodgson (2-28 off 9).
Mark Taskis (2-43) dismissed Lindsay soon after, and although both bowlers struck again, contributions from Luke Brenton (14), Wagg (21) and Max Waller (22no) got them home.
Champions Wadebridge eased to a six-wicket success at home to Camborne who lost wickets in clumps in their 125 all out.
They slipped to 19-3 before four wickets fell for five runs (74-7) and the final three for 12.
Twenties came from Josh Fontana (29), Alfie MacDonald (23) and Jordan Gatley (20).
Callum Wilson was the pick with 3-23 from his ten overs while Matt Butler (2-24), Matt Lawrence (2-12) and Matt Robins (2-9) were miserly.
Wadebridge were never in trouble in the chase and were over the line in the 38th over.
Opener Tom McLachlan made 26 with Matt Rowe adding 62 before falling near the end to Jamie Goldsworthy (2-27).