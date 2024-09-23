SWPL PREMIER WEST LATEST ROUND-UP
JUST three games took place last week in the division, two of which involved Bude Town.
Liskeard Athletic away was their test on Wednesday night, and despite a battling performance from the Seasiders, it was Darren Gilbert’s Blues that walked off with a 1-0 victory.
Bude had their moments, but the winning goal came from sub Finn Bartlett.
Truro City Reserves made the long trip up to Broadclose Park on Saturday following their fine recent form, but the Tinners were well beaten 3-0.
City fell behind just nine minutes in when George Harvey brought the ball down, held his marker off and played a pinpoint through ball to Rocco Dyer who raced clear and finished into the bottom left corner.
Truro had their moments as Ty Rowe got down well at his near post, while a couple of direct free-kicks were blocked and cleared.
But Bude responded after the interval and added two further goals on 52 and 78 minutes respectively.
Dyer gathered the ball out wide and came inside before playing in George Harvey who smashed the ball into the far right of the goal.
The third saw substitute Corey Gilbert beat his man and dig out a cross for Dyer to head home at the far post.
Penzance made it six matches unbeaten with a comfortable 2-0 success over Holsworthy at Penlee Park.
A crowd of 108 were in attendance to see Mark Vercesi’s side try and move to within two points of leaders Newquay, albeit having played twice more, and in the first half were frustrated.
But soon after the restart the hosts went in front when Archie Reynolds’ cross from the right was swept in by Lewis Caspall, and on 68 minutes they got their second through Silas Sullivan’s header from a Charlie Willis corner.