The winners of certificates presented after the races. From left: Third overall Phill Holmes and Andrew Molloy who sailed Andrew’s 2000, club commodore Mark Lentell who presented the certificates, with son Will in front (who gained his certificate for completing his first Cawsand Bay Sailing Club regatta), Penny Knowles and Ian Turpitt who were second overall in Ian’s 2000 and winner Guy Pearson who won in his Laser Radial. Finlay Morgan, far right, won the standard Laser class. ( Cawsand Bay Sailing Club )