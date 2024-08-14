By Sue Webb
CAWSAND Bay Sailing Club held their annual regatta off the beach over the weekend, in good wind conditions but rather misty weather.
A variety of single handed and two handed dinghies took part in three races and each boat type has a National Royal Yachting Association handicap that defines that boat and gives each type of boat a level playing field, the individual boat’s handicap determines the eventual winner.
The results were as follows: 1 Guy Pearson (Laser Radial); 2 Ian Turpitt and Penny Knowles (2000); 3 Andrew Molloy and Phill Holmes (2000).
Elsewhere over the weekend, Finlay Morgan won the Standard Laser class while Rowan Gale (Mirror) and Will Lentell (RS 200) were presented with certificates to commemorate their first time taking part in the Cawsand Bay Regatta.
A pop up cafe on the bound, which served drinks and luscious home made cakes, was run by Lynda and Trish to help raise funds for the club.