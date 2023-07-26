PLYMOUTH City Patriots have signed American big man D’Andre Johnson ahead of the 2023/24 British Basketball League season.
The 25-year-old has signed his first professional contract with the Patriots, after competing in NCAA D1 for North Carolina A&T and NAIA College league for St Thomas University Bobcats.
During his time at St Thomas, Johnson managed four double-doubles with points and rebounds in his senior year and achieved an impressive 41% shooting average from three-point range.
Standing at 6’10”, Johnson occupied the centre position for the majority of the season and was an integral part of the Bobcats making the NAIA postseason tournament for the first time in their history.
Patriots head coach Paul James spoke with excitement about his newest signing, saying: “He’s a real prospect. It’ll be his first season as a professional, and he shows a great deal of promise.
"D’Andre is another guy that gives us options offensively, as well as spreading the floor with his three-point shooting. He could cause our opponents some real problems.”
Johnson commented: “Becoming a Plymouth City Patriot has many aspects I’m excited for! Plymouth has some of the best fans and I can’t wait to make an impact on their hearts and become a fans' favourite.
"The crowds in the game film I have been studying never disappoints. I can’t wait to get out there and show them how hard we work and have fun competing and winning at a high level.
"I can’t wait to start this journey with this club and our supporters. Let’s go!”