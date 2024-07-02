By Jenny Deacon, Looe Golf Club ladies secretary
SEVENTEEN past captains of Looe Golf Club played in their Past Captain’s Salver on Friday, June 28, which is an 18-hole Stableford competition.
They were joined by one more Past Captain for a sit-down two course meal at the club afterwards.
The runner-up was Sheila Tilbrook, lady captain in 2002, who received a house plant.
The winner with 38 points was Jane Tate, lady captain in 1992 and was presented with the Salver by the 2023 captain, Mo Inglis who organised the day.
Jane also received a memento for the day; a glass shard titled ‘Winner Past Captain 2024’. A very enjoyable day was had by all.