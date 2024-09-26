By Kevin Marriott at Kimberley Stadium
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Saltash United 3 St Blazey 0
AT THE seventh attempt, Saltash recorded their first home league win of the season by seeing off St Blazey on Tuesday evening.
And the hero of the hour was talented young striker Kieran O’Melia, who scored twice and caused the Blazey defence plenty of problems until he was substituted to a rousing ovation in the 70th minute.
Striker Jake Curtis notched Saltash’s third soon afterwards – opening his account for the season.
For Blazey, this result continued their miserable winless September, having lost five of their six league games on top of being knocked out of the FA Vase.
They started the game at Kimberley in good spirits, dominating the early minutes, but Saltash went ahead in the 12th minute with an O’Melia header from close range.
Blazey pushed for an equaliser and the closest they came in the first half was after 29 minutes when Alfie Fothergill found space on the edge of the penalty area and unleashed a fierce shot which brought out a brilliant save by Jordan Duffey.
The visitors came even closer two minutes into the second half when a cross from Eli Evans picked out Charlie Hambly, whose header crashed against the bar.
Two minutes later the Ashes doubled their lead out of the blue, with O’Melia producing a stunning shot past Blazey keeper Andy Sowden.
Blazey came close to reducing the deficit on a couple of occasions before Curtis’s goal in the 72nd minute settled home nerves.
SALTASH UNITED: Jordan Duffey, Jack Kelsey (Ben Goulty 77), Ethan Wright, Tom Badcott, Tyler Yendle, Josh Toulson (Hayden Greening 90), Kieran O’Melia (Joe Preece 70), Tom Huyton, Jake Curtis (Deacon Thomson 77), Aaron Goulty, Tom Payne (capt). Sub not used: Jack Wood.
ST BLAZEY: Andy Sowden, Will Tinsley (capt), Alfie Wotton, Charlie Hambly, Sam Wade, Scott Sanders, Eli Evans, Sam Clifton, Jacob Rowe, Ryan Downing, Alfie Fothergill. Subs (all used): George Newton, Jayden Gilbert, Freddie Walter, Tom Cavanagh, Cameron Dymond.