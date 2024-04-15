NORTH CORNWALL TABLE TENNIS LEAGUE ROUND-UP
NORTH Hill A have been crowned Division One champions after securing the six points needed in last Thursday’s final match at Budehaven B.
Knowing that was enough, the trio of Shirley Luckhurst, Iain Oxenham and Mike Briggs ensured there was no let-up as the title finally went to the village club following a 10-0 success.
Last year’s champions Bridgerule A kept up their end of the bargain earlier in the week by defeating Budehaven C 9-1 with trebles from David Streak and Peter Freeburn, but they will now look to regroup and come back stronger next year.
Bridgerule have one more match at Crackington A on Thursday.
Elsewhere around the league, Budehaven B ended a solid season in third after seeing off their A team 9-1, while that was also the scoreline at North Hill B on Thursday as they eased past Crackington A.
Mike Wood, Peter Frier and Chris Baverstock were all unbeaten in the singles with Ross Paynter, who was beaten in a decider against all three, and Ross Wilmshurst combining for the doubles point for the visitors.
Division Two came to an end last week with champions North Hill C running out 9-1 winners at Altarnun A.
North Hill have the luxury of a large squad, and heading into the final game there was a good chance of a whitewash thanks to trebles from Trevor Luckhurst and Ryan Taylor.
However, Dave Jones ensured the home side got at least a point by edging past Stephen Parsons 12-10 in a decider.
Altarnun B finished as runners-up and they defeated Bridgerule B 6-4.
Although Richard Ryan and Paul Burden picked up trebles for the hosts, the trio of Alan Quilter, Shaun Collins and Jay Brewer beat David Thorpe.
The doubles also went their way.
