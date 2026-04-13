The open (men’s) final was terrific to watch, with Heath Gillespie losing a fin early in the heat, resulting in a paddle in and a heroic jog down the beach from his dad. This was followed by some epic waves, with his brother Fynn bagging the barrel of the day. Fynn then went on to lead the men’s final, securing the win with a combined score of 15.50, snatching victory from Asbjorn Gwenin, who battled right to the buzzer with a huge performance. Asbjorn travelled all the way from South Africa for the weekend, and as a member of Team England Juniors, it was great to see him fight to the very end.