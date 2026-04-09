TORPOINT Athletic’s remarkable league campaign has just three games remaining and they will hope that is it despite being guaranteed a place in the Western League Premier Division end-of-season play-offs at the very least.
Their 3-3 draw at Ivybridge Town on Easter Monday was in some ways two points dropped, however the fact that they levelled thrice in the second half kept them three points behind leaders Clevedon Town and with a game in-hand.
However, with the North Somerset side having a superior goal-difference of 12, and both Paulton Rovers and Barnstaple Town just ahead of them, albeit having played a game more, there are sure to be plenty of twists and turns in the coming few weeks.
Whoever doesn’t go up automatically know there is the silver lining of the play-offs, but going up as champions will be the preferred method.
Torpoint have this Saturday off before an awkward trip to Oldland Abbotonians on Tuesday night (7.45pm), by which time their three rivals have all played.
To make matters even more interesting, Barnstaple host Clevedon in the biggest game at Mill Road in years.
If the North Devon outfit win it then not only will they do themselves a huge favour, but it would ensure Torpoint once again have the destiny of the title in their hands.
With Barum two points off Clevedon and Paulton stationed in-between, one off the top, a draw might not be much use for either side, which should ensure a winner.
Paulton – who have gone under the radar for much of the season, welcome Ivybridge who would love to produce a performance similar to their Monday effort against Torpoint.
The Devonians sit 10th, and can still catch the side directly above them in Bradford Town.
Newquay’s play-off hopes are alive – albeit just – despite securing a 3-1 home win at Mount Wise on Easter Monday.
Their victory over Oldland was watched by boxer Brad Pauls – the new IBF International Middleweight title holder, and he along with the majority of the rest of the 667 strong crowd were left delighted.
However, Sidmouth Town’s 3-0 success at Wellington means the Vikings require just a point from their final day clash at home to mid-table Helston Athletic to ensure they reach the end of season showpiece.
Newquay know that nothing but three home wins will do in their quest, but if they can do it then Sidmouth know they can ill-afford to lose when they host Helston on Tuesday, April 21.
Newquay’s task this weekend is a home date with Brislington, a side they only beat as recently as Good Friday in Bristol where they won 2-1 thanks to Louis Price’s late winner.
Elsewhere, Saltash United are all but guaranteed eighth after an impressive 4-0 victory over Street on Monday, and the Ashes have their penultimate outing when they welcome Bridgwater United who are still in contention for a top-ten finish.
The Green and Blacks welcome mid-table Bradford looking to take further momentum into next season.
Seventeen-year-old Harry Blows got the first in Somerset and will look to build on that, as will his fellow teenager Tom Hensman who got the second.
Helston produced a fine victory at Buckland Athletic on Monday to end the Bucks’ hopes of a top-five finish, and the Blues will back themselves to secure three points once more when they host Oldland at Kellaway Park.
It’s Helston’s penultimate home game for now at Step Five level after asking to go down to the South West Peninsula League, but their young squad are doing their best to ensure they go out on a high.
Fixtures (3pm unless stated): Barnstaple Town v Clevedon Town, Helston Athletic v Oldland Abbotonians, Newquay v Brislington, Paulton Rovers v Ivybridge Town, Saltash United v Bridgwater United, St Blazey v Bradford Town, Wellington v Shepton Mallet (2pm).
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