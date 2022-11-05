New point-to-point season ready for the off

This promises to be a real thriller, as it is a popular course for young maiden horses to start their careers. Not only will the horses be worth following, the trainers and jockey’s will also be looking to start the season off well. Six races are on the card with an early start time of 11am. The Philip Warren Butchers-sponsored flat race heads up the day, with National Champion jockey James King who will be looking to start his season off well, he is booked to ride Connie May a filly which has the benefit of a mare’s weight allowance.