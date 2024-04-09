By Rod Davies at Moorlands Lane
COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL
Saltash 107 St Just 5
WINGER Will Morton scored six times as Saltash produced a 17-try demolition of a very plucky St Just side that kept battling until the final whistle, but could not contain the fast-flowing Ashes team that were back to playing their best open rugby of the season.
Using it as good match practice ahead of Saturday’s cup programme starting, lock Tom Rixon opened the scoring after five minutes with Lewis Stuart following with a touch down four minutes later. Full-back Danny Snook converted for a 12-0 lead.
Will Morton was in scintillating form and ran through the visiting defence to score three tries in ten minutes, and with conversions put the home side 31-0 after 24 minutes.
St Just got a deserved consolation try when their forwards finished a rare excursion into the Ashes 22.
Snook getting behind the posts and Morton following a kick ahead concluded the first half scoring to increase the lead at the interval to 43-5.
The second period started with skipper Jay Moriarty getting on the end of a move on the right wing within two minutes, and more Ashes tries came at regular intervals through Phil Eatwell, Ryan Cruickshanks and Morton again adding another to his total to put them 69-5 ahead 12 minutes after the restart.
Continuing to play in a confident and relaxed manner, Saltash piled on the points with tries by Cruickshanks, Ryan Rayner, Jason Carroll, Morton and Lewis Wells.
The conversions were kicked by Danny Snook (7) and Jack Pritchard (4).
SALTASH: Danny Snook, Will Morton, Greg Eatwell, Jason Carroll, Jay Moriarty (capt), Billy Dover, Lewis Stuart; Ryan Simmons, Rob Walsh, Liall Honey, Tom Rixon, Lewis Woolaway, Lewis Wells, Phil Eatwell, Ryan Rayner. Replacements: Simon Nance, James Sutton, Ryan Cruickshanks, Jack Pritchard.