CALLINGTON’S three senior mens teams had a mixed weekend on the playing front, while the recently-formed ladies narrowly lost at Wadebridge.
On Saturday the first and second teams were in action although the weather had a big say.
The firsts welcomed promoted Truro in the ECB Cornwall Premier League and chose to field upon winning the toss.
Opener Elliot Bamber-Jones was out in the seventh over for nine when he edged Cornwall seamer Ben Ellis behind to Joe White.
Skipper Charlie Kent (20) and Jaco Van Greunen then took the score to 55 before Kent picked out South African overseas player Liam Lindsay off the slow left-arm bowling of skipper Graham Wagg.
Van Greunen gradually increased the tempo, but after adding 20 with Adam Price, the latter became Wagg’s second victim when he was caught by Aidan Libby.
That brought former Pakistan international Amir Yamin to the crease and he and Van Greunen started to up the ante, adding 64 in just 10.3 overs.
Yamin made 25 not out from 26 balls which included a six off Lindsay, while Van Greunen was unbeaten on 55 from 78 balls.
However the rain then came in shortly after 3pm, and despite hanging around for a while, the captains and umpires shook hands with Cally taking seven points compared to Truro’s eight.
Callington Seconds headed to their St Austell counterparts with both sides naming strong sides on paper.
Callington had the luxury of Charlie Coates at seven, but it didn’t matter as teenage seamer Jack Carter ripped through the hosts’ early order, bowling openers Alex Robinson (8) and Rich Brown (5) for single figure scores.
James Brenton made 20 at number three, but Carter, although expensive in his seven overs which cost 51, continued to take wickets as they slipped from 50-2 to 64-5.
Coates made a quickfire 16, but home skipper Tom Rosevear spun out the lower order on the way to figures of 3-12 as they were dismissed for 106 in just 23.5 overs.
St Austell had no trouble knocking the target off in just 22.5 overs.
Opener Hugh Parkinson carried his bat for 49, while opener Archie Connolly (22) and Ryan Bate (13no) helped him.
Joe Coates took the only wicket to fall as he and fellow spinner Harvey Poad kept it reasonably tight.
The thirds entertained Boconnoc on Sunday in Division Three East and eased to a big victory.
Openers Tom Neville (38) and Toby Beresford-Power (26) added 68 before both fell for no further score.
That brought together usual second teamer Nick Parker and the ever-aggressive Chris Simpson who combined to take the game away from the visitors.
They added 114 which was eventually ended when Simpson was caught off Rhys Morgans for 51.
Parker fell eight short of a century when he was trapped lbw by Gary Spencer, but that allowed James Moon to finish the innings with a rapid 32 from just 18 balls as they finished on 272-7.
Colum Taylor (3-47) and Spencer (2-42) shared five wickets.
Boconnoc’s innings was a struggle as they mustered just 118 in 43.2 overs.
John Niblett made 37 from 62 balls, but everybody else struggled against a disciplined home attack who saw three bowlers – Spencer Whatley (3-13), Spencer Ham (0-19) and Chris Simpson (1-19) go for less than 20 in their nine-over spells.
Ryan Hodge also claimed 4-31, while Beresford-Power chipped in with 2-10.
Callington Ladies also headed to their Wadebridge on Sunday in the east division of the Cornwall Women’s Soft Ball Cricket League, although it was the hosts that narrowly ran out winners by ten runs having finished on 303.
