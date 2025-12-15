PLYMOUTH Argyle head coach Tom Cleverley says it is “one step at a time” for his side after they secured back-to-back Sky Bet League One wins with a 1-0 victory over Rotherham United.
Fresh from beating Wycombe Wanderers in midweek, Joe Ralls’ 42nd-minute strike was enough to separate the two sides at Home Park on Saturday.
The experienced midfielder claimed his first goal of the club, timing his run to perfection to finish off a cross from Owen Dale.
Rotherham had chances to level, defender Tom Holmes twice went close, while the impressive Joe Powell was smartly saved by Conor Hazard, but Argyle dug deep into their reserves to hold out for a priceless victory.
Post-game, Cleverley admitted it was not the prettiest of performances but praised his squad for their discipline and defensive work.
“We will be substance over style for the coming weeks,” he said. “I think that’s four 1-0 wins in our last six. The guys are doing all the fundamentals and basics to a really high level. They are fighting for one another, fighting for the shirt and putting their bodies on the line.”
He added that defensive improvements had been key to their recent run. “[Alex] Mitchell was outstanding, and we have only conceded one goal in the four games since Pleggy [Julio Plegezuelo] has been back. The back four, combined with the work Matty Sorinola and Owen Dale are doing, has given us balance and experience to help a very young squad.”
The victory lifts Argyle from 23rd to 21st in League One, just three points shy of 12th-placed Northampton Town.
Cleverley, however, remains cautious but optimistic moving forward, adding: “It’s one step at a time. The fundamentals and the ability to keep clean sheets will always give you a chance to put a run of results together.”
