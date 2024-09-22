By Robbie Morris at Erme Valley
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION (WEDNESDAY)
Ivybridge Town 4 Torpoint Athletic 1
TWO goals from Owen Pritchard in the second half helped the Ivies to victory on Wednesday evening.
Despite the scoreline, the game was closely fought in the first half with the score being 1-1 at the break.
In the first 25 minutes both sides shared chances with Luke Cloke for the visitors having three one-on-ones with Kane Gregory, who pulled off some fine blocking saves.
The hosts came into the game more with a Sam Hillson shot from 25 yards looping over the crossbar.
Just before the half hour mark, Ivybridge took the lead when Charlie Miller broke clear and his effort from distance curled into the back of the net.
Five minutes later the visitors were back on level terms when Cloke fired home via the post after breaking clear.
Torpoint started the second half on top when Cloke’s shot, just two minutes in, was put around the post by Gregory.
In the 50th minute, Cloke was brought down in the area by Gregory for the referee to award a penalty. But Callum McGhee’s spot-kick went high over the crossbar.
Just past the hour mark, the hosts went in front when a pin-point cross found Pritchard who fired home at the near post.
Twenty minutes later Prichard doubled Town’s lead when his initial shot was blocked by Ryan Rickard, but he made no mistake with the rebound.
The hosts rounded off their scoring with four minutes remaining when Bailey Mabin broke free on the right, cut in and fired home.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard, Josh Pope, Matt Edwards, Sam Morgan (Sam Rutter 74), Sam Hepworth, Freddie Chapman, Callum McGhee, Jed Smale, Will Sullivan, Luke Cloke, Mason Elliott. Subs not used: Subs not used: Tom Strike, Jaiden Miller, Harry Jeffery.