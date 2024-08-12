BODMIN Town boss Simon Minett felt his side got ‘exactly what we deserved going into the break’ before fighting back from 2-0 down to earn a point at Camelford on Tuesday night.
A disappointed Minett felt his side, who had drawn 3-3 with Sticker in their opener three days earlier, had underestimated the Camels.
Minett said: “I was very very disappointed with the effort the lads put into the warm-up and the light-hearted approach we took into the game.
“There were rumours circulating before kick-off that Camelford had lost more players, and I feel we thought we only had to turn up and the three points were ours.
“They played a high press and stifled us, and instead of getting the ball down and moving the ball quickly through the lines, we went direct down the throats of two towering centre-backs who I thought had an easy ride in the first half. We got exactly what we deserved going into the break.”
Minett admitted a few choice words were delivered at half-time.
He said: “I’m not normally one to shout and lose my temper, but felt it was very much just to do so in this instance and I explained where and how they were letting themselves and this proud club down.
“There’s no resemblance of the previous manager’s team now, every player in there was signed by myself and I kindly reminded them of that, but second half I felt we battled more and wised up to the press.
“I felt our fitness levels were stronger than Camelford’s and it allowed us to play higher and gamble in which we got ourselves level in the game.
“Yes we left the back door open at times towards the end pushing for the winner, but I felt once the penalty went in there genuinely was only going to be one winner.”