By David Harrison at Pennygillam
FA VASE FIRST QUALIFYING ROUND
Launceston 2 Millbrook 3
THE Clarets, still missing striker Lewis Young and injured skipper Mike Steele, fell at the first hurdle in the FA Vase on Saturday, when SWPL rivals Millbrook squeezed through, following an exciting game at Pennygillam.
Launceston dangerman Andy Watkins, who played for Truro City when they won the trophy in 2007 at Wembley, soon broke clear down the left, only to be brought down 25 yards from goal. Jaden Wood stepped up and fired an unstoppable free-kick into the far top corner.
Neil Price’s side had chances to extend their lead but the visitors levelled through a well-struck 23rd minute Lewis Pacey free-kick.
Millbrook stretched their lead three minutes later when Sam Pearson beat Launceston keeper Lewis Slade from 20 yards.
Clarets defender Archie Wall scored his first goal for the club, stabbing home a loose ball from close range to level the scores in the 39th minute.
An entertaining first half ended with Watkins firing inches wide following fine work by Dan Clifton. Moments earlier, the young winger had struck the crossbar with keeper Tyler Stone beaten.
After 55 minutes, Josh Harris was harshly penalised by referee Mark King, leaving Pacey to score emphatically from the spot.
Chances came at both ends but Launceston were unable to fashion the one clear opportunity they needed to force a penalty shoot-out.
Millbrook now progress to face SWPL Premier East high-flyers Okehampton Argyle, while Launceston are back in SWPL Premier West action on Saturday when they welcome in-form Dobwalls to Pennygillam (3pm). The Brook have this Saturday off and are next in action next Saturday (September 7) when they welcome Bodmin Town to Jenkins Park for a 3pm kick-off.