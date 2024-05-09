Tuesday, May 7
SWPL Champions Bowl at Launceston AFC: Ivybridge Town 2 St Austell 2 (Ivybridge won 5-4 on pens).
St Piran League, Premier Division East: Millbrook Res 2 Callington Town Res 1.
Division One East: Boscastle 6 St Blazey Res 3, Foxhole Stars 4 Roche 2, Kilkhampton 3 Newquay Res 0, Looe Town 3Torpoint Athletic Thirds 2, St Minver 8 Liskeard Athletic Res 2, Wadebridge Town Res 0 St Newlyn East 2.
Division Two East: Bodmin Town Res 1 Calstock 1, Lanivet Inn v St Merryn and Mevagissey v Saltash United Thirds – both home walkovers, St Dennis Development 0 Pensilva 3.
Division Three East: Grampound 2 Bodmin Dragon 4, Gunnislake Res 3 Lanreath 1, Lostwithiel 2 St Mawgan Res 0.
Wednesday, May 8
SWPL Premier West: Dobwalls 2 Newquay 0, Wadebridge Town 1 Callington Town 0.
St Piran League, Premier Division East: Launceston Res 2 Torpoint Athletic Res 2.
Division Two East: Gorran 2 St Breward 3, St Minver Res 0 Dobwalls Res 4.
Division Three East: Liskeard Athletic Thirds 5 Looe Town Res 2.
Division Four East: Lostwithiel Res 1 Lifton Res 2.