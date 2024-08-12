CALLINGTON Town got their SWPL Premier West campaign up and running on Saturday with a 2-1 victory at South East Cornwall rivals Millbrook.
Cally finished a highly-credible seventh in Dean Southcott’s first season in charge and hopes are high for another good campaign.
They have recruited some of St Dominick’s St Piran League Premier East title-winning side from last year and re-signed goalkeeper Jake Mead-Crebbin, but it was striker Kevin McCallion that put them in front on 10 minutes at Jenkins Park.
Millbrook are under new management in Steve and Jason Richards as they seek to rebuild from last year’s relegation from the Western League Premier Division, but fell further behind when McCallion converted his second.
Jason Richards pulled one back midway through the second half, and despite some late pressure, Callington held on for a vital three points.
Elsewhere in the division on Saturday the only other game – which was due to many clubs taking the day off due to players at Boardmasters Festival – saw Wadebridge Town bounce back from consecutive defeats to beat Bude Town 2-0 at Bodieve Park.
First half goals from Sam Hepworth and Louis Taylor were enough for Paul Rowe’s side.
There’s plenty of midweek action in the division this week.
Last night Cally were due to welcome Bodmin Town and St Day were set to travel to title hopefuls Newquay, while tonight (Wednesday) sees five games.
The three 7.30pm kick-offs are at Millbrook, Penzance and Wendron United as they take on Camelford, Truro City Reserves and Sticker respectively, while there are two due to start at 7.45pm.
Liskeard Athletic, who beat Wadebridge 1-0 last Wednesday night, head up to Holsworthy, while Launceston, who won 2-0 at Penzance in their opener on August 3, travel down to a Wadebridge side looking for consecutive home wins.