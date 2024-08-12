Cornwall Cricket League Division Five and Six East round-up – Saturday, August 10
SALTASH to Gorran is a fair trek regardless of the score, but Saltash St Stephens Seconds would have been desperate to get home after being dismissed for just 34 at the runaway leaders.
In the first innings Gorran made hay as they racked up 239-7.
Jim Matthews struck twice in the same over with the score at 32, but Tyrone Sarucan and Andrew Constantine’s partnership of 147 decided the game.
Sarucan was lbw just one short of his century before some late cameos kept the runs coming. Matthews was the pick of the bowlers with 2-32 while Ben Lindsay (4-75) did get some late reward.
Saltash’s reply was undone by the slow bowling of Matthew Liddicoat.
A veteran of playing for Gorran further up the pyramid, he took 6-11 from ten overs as Saltash mustered just 34 all out in reply, skipper Shayn Rencher’s 11 being the best.
On a day where the weather affected plenty of games, Gunnislake were thankful for the elements as they were 96-7 against visiting Holsworthy as only Kevin Beare (16), James Boundy (25) and Dinesh Thirupuvanarajah (15) reached double figures.
In Division Six East, leaders Luckett Seconds showed some real fight to edge past nearest challengers Tintagel by nine runs at Butts Field.
When Luckett were struggling at 118-9 despite Mike Clements’ rapid 33 and 24 from Richard Seeley, but a 40-run stand between Ian Roberts and Ali Skeet decided the game.
Roberts made 25 from 37 balls while Skeet hung around for 25 balls for his six.
Tintagel’s attack was led by Josh Fry’s 4-26 while Kane Hartland (3-42) and David Lane (2-21) chipped in.
Although slow, Tintagel were going well at 65-1 in the 23rd over before Adam Piper (3-45) struck twice in two balls, including the dangerous Joe Parsons for 21, and when he had Simon Harrison (38) caught by Gareth Clements it was game on.
The home side whittled away at the target but needed 34 off the last four.
But the experience of Martin Budge (5-39) and Richard Seeley held their nerve to ensure Luckett are 16 points clear of second with a game in-hand.
The gap between Tintagel and St Neot Seconds to likely finish as runners-up is down to just two points, although St Neot were left disappointed by the weather in their local derby at Lanhydrock Thirds.
The Bodmin club were 83-6 in the 28th over when rain stopped play, and they never returned.
There were twenties from Peter Pretorious (24) and Mike Rabone (20no) against an attack that saw Mark Bunt (2-14), Drew Champion (2-20) and Stephen Rowe (2-23) take a brace.
Openers Paul Crocker and Darren Piper both made fifties as Boconnoc Seconds secured a seven-wicket home success against their visiting Tideford counterparts.
Earlier in the day it was the bowlers that did the job as the visitors were dismissed for just 138.
Only two batsmen reached double figures with a healthy 45 extras giving them a chance.
Lee Whittaker did his best with 43 from number five and received some support from number ten Jamie Mitchell with 11, but it was a small score on a small ground.
There were wickets for Martin Kendall (3-30, Chris Neville (2-18), David Kendall (2-30) and William King (3-41).
The chase saw Crocker and Piper put on 113 before they got home with 29 balls to spare.
Elsewhere in the division, Menheniot-Looe Thirds conceded their trip to Newquay Fourths while Launceston Thirds eventually defeated their stubborn St Stephen counterparts by four wickets having been set 155 to win.