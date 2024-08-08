By Val Reilly
LOOE BOWLING CLUB LATEST
THE Group Three Kernow Cup competition took place at Grampound Bowling Club on Sunday, July 28.
The winner being presented with the trophy by vice-chairman Mandy Kellow was Val Reilly from Looe Bowling Club and runner-up Karin Henderson from Lostwithiel.
Looe also succeeded in a win against Stenalees Bowling Club in the national fours. Karen Galloway, Carole Dudley, Pat Brunskill and Val Reilly received the trophy from vice-chairman Mandy Kellow for Group 3 honours.
Thursday, August 1 saw Val Reilly and Pat Brunskill from Looe take the Group 3 title in the Golden Years Competition, pictured with the runners-up Ellen Northy and Rene Sweet from Heavy Transport Bowls Club in Par.
Friday, August 2, also saw Lynda Groves and Carole Dudley win through to the finals of the ladies’ Handicap Four Wood Singles inter-club competition to be played later in the season.