LOOE GOLF CLUB LADIES SECTION – LATEST NEWS
LOOE’S ladies held their club championships on Saturday, July 6, writes ladies secretary, Jenny Deacon.
This is the most prestigious competition of the year for the ladies; playing 27 holes to find the ‘Scratch’ champion and the ‘Handicap’ champion for the year.
Eighteen ladies took part and the winner was Hermione Green who received the Scratch Cup.
The ‘Handicap’ champion was Angela Barrett who received the Handicap Cup, both were presented with a Bronze Golfing Figure as a memento.
The second handicap champion was Margaret Bunton, while the third handicap was Maria Turnbull.
The 18-hole competition was won by Sandy King, and Wendy Shore won the best nine holes.
The other winners received golf club vouchers to spend in the pro shop on a challenging day that was enjoyed by all.
A few days later saw 15 ladies play a 12-hole 3-ball stableford with two scores to count off the blue tees.
Golf balls mimicking other sports were played four times as well by each player for double scores.
The winners on 75 points were Angela Trembeth, Jane Tate and Carol Stevens.
Second with 74 points were Sandy King, Sheila Tilbrook and Sara Walker and in third place with 71 points were Clarice Barriball, Jacqui Norman and Jill Joce.
Saturday, July 13 saw Looe vice-captain Alison Talling storm home with a cracking score of 89 (net 67) to win the Andrews Bowl at the county Inter Club Handicap Shield competition held at Mawgan Porth Golf Club, writes Toni Stokes.
She finished eight shots clear of China Fleet’s Angela Hunt, who was second.
Joined by Julie Pascoe, Wendy Shore and Toni Stokes, the team were runners-up to winners West Cornwall (219),finishing three shots behind, and one ahead of third-placed Cape Cornwall.