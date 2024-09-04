East Cornwall Bowls League latest by Roger Ellard
TWO clubs have dominated the this season, Wadebridge and Looe.
It became apparent in the last weeks of the season these two clubs would battle it out for top honours, the question being could Wadebridge continue their return to the ECBL by taking the title by topping the league table from start to finish?
We now know the answer; Wadebridge needed to win their last match by claiming all seven points available against third-place Lostwithiel, while Looe needed to take a minimum six points from their last match against Liskeard.
The Looe win was all the more remarkable as this was the only time in the season they had taken the top spot. And by the slimmest of margins possible – 0.5 of a point.
History reveals Looe last won the title in the year 2000 and Wadebridge in 1979.
Mention must also be made about Lostwithiel who had in fact moved up to second spot from, at one stage, being bottom of the league, but finished in third, followed by Callington who enjoyed their best season for years.
Of the remaining clubs, more recent league winners Bodmin, Liskeard and Torpoint together with Saltash Tamar and Kensey Vale will all be wanting to improve on their 2024 positions when the league resumes in April 2025 for what is hoped will be yet another entertaining,hotly-contested and coveted race to become league champions.
The Trophy will, in all probability, be presented to Looe officially at their AGM in the near future.
The ECBL Knockout competitions have reached their final stages and will no doubt be keenly fought affairs as usual with players from Camelford, Saltash and Wadebridge taking part.
The most prestigious being the Cornish Times Singles to be played at Lostwithiel on September 10, starting at 4.30pm.