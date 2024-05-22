By Geraldine Bowden
LOOE PIONEERS RUNNING CLUB LATEST
Looe Pioneers member Darren Hardwick competed in The Smugglers Way race from the north coast of Cornwall to the south coast on Saturday, April 27.
The 37-mile race started at 6.30am from Boscastle and took in multiple tors including Brown Willy on Bodmin Moor.
They ran past Jamaica Inn, south through green fields, lush valleys, hidden hamlets and stunning countryside before arriving at the finish in Looe.
This was Darren's first ultra race and he came 39th out of 70 competitors, finishing the race in nine hours and 51 minutes.
Runners from Looe Pioneers were out in force on Wednesday, May 1 for the Boconnoc 5.
The weather was perfect for the evening race around the beautiful Boconnoc Estate although competitors got very muddy in the woodland part of the run.
The first Pioneer home was Mandy Gibson in a time of 41 minutes and six seconds.