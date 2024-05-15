LISKEARD Cricket Club’s Super 1s disability team competed at the Cornwall Cricket Super 1s Disability Festival at the Cornwall Cricket Centre in Truro on Sunday, April 14.
They got the chance to meet other teams from across the Duchy and took on their Brannel counterparts and to the delight of the players, won by three runs.
A club spokesperson said: “It was a great day, and we’re hosting a festival here at Lux Park on Sunday, August 18 from 12pm to 4pm where everyone is welcome to come along.
“We held indoor sessions until May 1 and then we moved outside to enjoy the sunshine from Wednesday, May 8.
“Anyone with a disability can come along to join us, you can find us at Lux Park cricket pitch from 5-6pm. Come along and join in the fun.
“We would like to say a big thank you to Tara at The Cornish Pudding Company who have sponsored our team shirts.”