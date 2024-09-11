By Val Bourne
OVER the weekend of Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1, Liskeard Bowls Club held their annual finals competitions.
After a season of unpredictable weather and many cancellations we finally hit the jackpot with the glorious weather.
All competitors had come through tough games to make it to the final, so congratulations on getting there. Brilliant play by all.
Thanks to all who turned up to support the players and the club, making it a special occasion. We were all fed well by Rose James and her catering assistants and thanks to Will Rogers for the bar service.
The winners of the respective age groups were as follows: LADIES’: Alice Rose Bowl: Winner – Pauline Sanders; Runner-up – Lina Watson; Four Wood Singles: Winner – Chris Harrison; Runner-up – Linda Watson; Two Wood Singles: Winner – Chris Harrison; Runner-up – Linda Watson; Pearl Dennis Singles: Winner – Chris Harrison; Runner-up – Katy Jobe; Irene Burt Triples: Winner – Liz Tomlin, Sylvia Wilcocks and Jean Whetter; Runners-up – Domini Andrews, Chris Cox and Chris Harrison; Drawn Pairs: Winners – Chris Harrison and Wendy Smale; Runners-up – Linda Watson and Julia Whitehurst.
MIXED: Mixed Pairs: Winners – Linda Watson and Martin Cox; Runners-up: Will Rogers and Elizabeth Gill; Jubilee Triples: Winners – Jean Whetter, Chris Harrison and Will Rogers; Runners-up: Adam Fuller, Sandra Hinds and Julia Whitehurst; Family Pairs: Jean Whetter and Rose James (sub, John Whetter); Runners-up: Katy Jobe and Gary Small; Albert Davy: Winner – Katy Jobe; Runner-up – Colin Hinds; Albert Davy Plate: Winner – Sylvia Wilcocks; Runner-up – Liz Tomlin.
MEN’S: Four Wood Singles: Winner – Colin Hinds; Runner-up – Adam Fuller; Two Wood Singles: Winner – Adam Fuller; Runner-up – Mike Thomas; Four Wood Handicap: Winner – Dave Crocker; Runner-up – Steve Davies; Men’s Drawn Pairs: Winners – Phil Truscott and Graham Duke; Runners-up – Adam Fuller and John Quiller.