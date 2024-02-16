LAUNCESTON will have to do without up to five first choice players for tomorrow’s clash with fellow top four hopefuls Brixham at Polson Bridge (3pm).
The All Blacks take on a side they have struggled to get near in recent seasons, only securing a draw for their efforts.
Brixham head to North Cornwall three points clear of Launceston in the race for fourth, and with just four games to go, an away victory will likely see them secure that spot.
Launceston are again missing players.
Winger Dan Pearce and flanker George Bone remain out injured, but they are also without three key players.
Skipper Tom Sandercock is away travelling, fly-half Glenn Coles is working and former captain Lloyd Duke is also missing.
There is some good news however as Charlie Tummon is back from university for the afternoon and starts at openside-flanker in place of Duke, while talented winger Jack Statton is on the bench.
Prop Mitch Hawken has also made a much quicker recovery than anticipated from his dislocated elbow suffered at Lydney and lines up on the bench, while first choice loosehead Ethan Pearce-Cowley’s hamstring is good enough for him to return in place of Cian Baker.
With Sandercock and Coles unavailable, Adam Collings retains his scrum-half spot with Todd Crofts moving from outside-centre to take the ten shirt.
Ben Bryant switches from the wing to partner Cam Fogden in the centres with youngster Jamie Chapman getting a chance on the left flank.
Ollie Bebbington is on the other wing with James Tucker once again at full-back and on kicking duties.
The pack sees just the two changes with Pearce-Cowley and Tummon in for Baker and Duke, while number eight Brandon Rowley will captain the side for the first time.
LAUNCESTON v Brixham: James Tucker, Ollie Bebbington, Ben Bryant, Cam Fogden, Jamie Chapman, Todd Crofts, Adam Collings; Ethan Pearce-Cowley, Levent Bulut, Alex Bartlett, Dan Goldsmith, Albert Horne, Tom Bottoms, Charlie Tummon, Brandon Rowley (capt). Replacements: Cian Baker, Mitch Hawken, Jack Statton.
Other fixtures: Exmouth v Devonport Services, Matson v St Austell, Ivybridge v Chew Valley, Okehampton v Weston-super-Mare, Lydney v Barnstaple.