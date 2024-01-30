LAUNCESTON booked their spot in the Cornwall Super Cup final and, at the same time, moved back up to fourth in the Regional One South West table after beating St Austell 39-19 at Polson Bridge on Saturday.
The All Blacks had won the reverse fixture 35-20 at Tregorrick Park back in October, and although the chance to face one-league higher Camborne in the final was important, crucial league points were the main order of the day.
Lanson, led by their excellent pack, led 25-0 at the break thanks to tries from Ben Bryant, Ollie Bebbington, Cam Fogden and Adam Collings with full-back James Tucker adding five points via a conversion and penalty.
St Austell responded early in the half through Konnor Ewudzi, but a penalty try stretched the lead back to 25 points at 32-7.
Prop Dan Job scored after 54 minutes to raise hopes the Saints may head back down the A30 with a bonus point. And although Ewudzi added a fine second, Brandon Rowley’s score in between, plus the rest of the game becoming scrappy, meant they left empty-handed.
For Launceston, five points and defeats for Chew Valley and Brixham ensured they are, albeit on the outside, in the promotion mix ahead of Saturday’s trip to second-placed Barnstaple (2pm).
