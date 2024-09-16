REGIONAL ONE SOUTH WEST (SATURDAY)
Chew Valley 21 Launceston 53
LAUNCESTON ended Chew Valley’s long unbeaten home record in Somerset on Saturday as they eventually ran out emphatic 53-21 winners.
The Cornishmen headed up the M5 in good spirits after finally getting the better of Brixham, and made two changes as flanker Lloyd Duke and winger James Redwood came into the team for Alex Bartlett (bench) and the unavailable Ben Bryant.
And within 30 seconds, Launceston, who arrived just after midday for the 3pm kick-off, were in front as scrum-half George Hillson crossed in the corner from a quick tap and go following a high tackle infringement.
He missed the conversion but by the five-minute mark had slotted a penalty after Chew were penalised for being off their feet at the breakdown (0-8).
Launceston then started to create problems for themselves which let the powerful Chew pack into the game, with a variety of penalties at the breakdown and tackle zone.
Eventually this would tell, as another five-metre catch and drive opportunity was taken, and with the conversion good it was 8-7.
The CABs were soon down to 13 men with props Mitch Hawken and Ethan Pearce Cowley in the bin for a high tackle and scrum indiscretion, but remarkably in this period the CABs produced the only score. A lineout steal by Dan Goldsmith gave the CABs a chance to counter-attack; the ball whizzed out to full-back Ollie Bebbington just outside his 22 and he evaded a number of defenders to score in the same corner.
However, the penalties continued to come – 11 in the opening 40 – and Chew took another five-metre lineout and eventually worked their way over for a 14-13 half-time lead.
The main focus at the break for the CABs was increasing the work-rate, and in particular getting to the breakdown and ball carrier quicker.
And it wasn't long before the change paid off. The ball was worked to Jose Luis Juarez some 60 metres out and he cut a lovely line and beat the cover defence to dive over (14-20).
Launceston needed to follow that up and duly did. A lineout 30 metres out was worked down the blindside and some lovely interplay between flankers Lloyd Duke and Dom Ellery resulted in the ball popping to Cam Fogden for a score. Hillson added the extras again.
By now the CABs were starting to really flow; the tenacity and sharpness of Hillson and fly-half Tom Sandercock was enabling the rest of the backline to zip the ball around, find space and create huge issues for the fading Chew pack and backline.
Winger Zerran Hammond added the next try off a well-worked lineout move, before Juarex crossed again as he cut a short line off a series of phases (13-41).
Bebbington added his second from a multi-phase passage for 48-13, and although a consolation score by Chew, from close range, gave the home side a sniff of a try bonus point, this was snuffed out as Fred Bulut finished off the one and only lineout maul opportunity for the game.
Launceston have the small matter of a home clash with Exmouth on Saturday (3pm), the Cockles being the only other side to have a perfect ten points from their two games so far.
LAUNCESTON: Ollie Bebbington, Zerran Hammond, Jose Luis Juarez, Cam Fogden, James Redwood, Tom Sandercock (capt), George Hillson; Mitch Hawken, Levent Bulut, Charlie Short, Dan Goldsmith, Tom Bottoms, Dom Ellery, Lloyd Duke, Brandon Rowley. Replacements: Ethan Pearce-Cowley, Billy Martin, Alex Bartlett.
Tries: Hillson, Bebbington (2), Juarez (2), Fogden, Hammond, Bulut; Convs: Hillson (5); Pens: Hillson.
Launceston man of the match: George Hillson.