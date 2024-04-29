CORNWALL RFU DUCHY SHIELD FINAL AT FALMOUTH RFC
Saltash Seconds 10 Launceston Castles 64
JAMES Redwood notched a hat-trick as the Castles ran in ten tries to overwhelm their Counties Three Cornwall rivals in the final at Falmouth on Saturday.
In front of a large crowd at the Rec, Launceston were 10-5 down after 12 minutes, but by the end had run in 10 tries, seven of which were converted by fly-half James Slater.
Saltash’s cause wasn’t helped by the first team taking eight replacements with them to Old Patesians in the Papa Johns Community Cup, while Launceston, who saw their first team concede their clash final Papa Johns Cup match at Banbury due to injuries and unavailabilities, chose from a 21-man squad although key men Ollie Redwood, Dale Johnson and Mike Reddan were all unavailable.
Saltash took a second minute lead with a penalty following an offside, but Launceston responded quickly and scored in the corner on nine minutes through left wing Matt Davey (3-5).
Mike Haines’ side looked to build their lead but were undone on 12 minutes as outside-centre Pete Harrigan intercepted a pass in the Lanson 22, and ran in under the posts which was added to for 10-5.
But from there tries came at regular intervals for the rest of the afternoon.
After Saltash let the kick-off bounce, the ball was collected by Corey Sillifant and the Ashes were soon penalised. And after several phases, the ball was worked to inside-centre James Redwood to go to the line. Slater added his first conversion of the day.
Within two minutes it was 19-10 as lock Dom Theobald dotted down after a good initial break down the wing by full-back Richard Jasper.
The next try started in the Launceston 22 as after they won the ball at scrum time, play eventually got down to the other end and after good work by Jamie Chapman, Jasper and Sillifant, man of the match Pete Bebbington scored. Slater’s boot was good for 26-10.
There was still time for two further tries as after Saltash lost the ball from their own lineout, good play by winger Ollie Tomkies and prop Ollie Martin ended with Redwood going over again.
At 31-10 Saltash needed to get through to half-time to have any chance, but after a driving maul, Launceston shipped the ball outside which ended with Jasper crossing in the corner. Slater made it 38-10.
Saltash looked destined to score the whistle, but a superb covering tackle from Sillifant put pay to that.
One more try would all but seal it for the Castles and they had to wait just five minutes of the second half for it to arrive.
Davey jinked through four or five Saltash tackles before passing to Jasper to do the rest (10-43).
Seven minutes later the half century was up as Slater slotted his fifth conversion after he scored following his own 50/22 kick.
Within two minutes of the restart the ninth try arrived.
Prop Callum Johns, who was called up from the Colts squad, made it to halfway after collecting the kick-off, and they got to the 22 before a knock-on.
But from the resulting scrum, as they had all day, they turned the scrum and soon got the ball to Redwood for his hat-trick.
The tenth and final try arrived a couple of minutes before the end as a fine run from Chapman was stopped just short, but replacement Mark Knight was on hand to apply the finishing touch to a good afternoon for the men from North Cornwall.
Reflecting on the day, Mike Haines said: “It was a great way to round off another hard-fought season with a piece of silverware.
“To Saltash’s credit they kept coming at us, but we played pretty well and our scrum was dominant all day.”
LAUNCESTON CASTLES: Richard Jasper, Ollie Tomkies, Jamie Chapman, James Redwood, Matt Davey, James Slater, Corey Sillifant; Ollie Martin (capt), Nathan Ferrett, Simon Burden, Ben Greene, Dom Theobald, James Norris, Fin Stiles, Pete Bebbington.
Tries: Davey, Redwood (3), Theobald, Bebbington, Jasper (2), Slater, Knight; Convs: Slater (7); Pens: N/A.
Launceston Castles man of the match: Pete Bebbington.