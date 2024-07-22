LAUNCESTON have bolstered their squad for the upcoming Regional One South West campaign by bringing in two backs.
Argentinian playmaker Jose Luis Juarez, who has played in his homeland and in France, has moved to the area with his partner, while powerful winger Zerran Hammond treads a well-worn path of joining from Bude.
Director of rugby and joint first team head coach Ryan Westren said: “We’re delighted to have them on board, to be honest both unexpected and it’s wonderful that they have actively chosen to come off their own accord.
“Both Jose and Zerran have already trained for a week and both look promising.
“Jose has amazed us all. Bearing in mind he doesn’t speak much English, he’s managed to get up to speed with things fairly sharpish which is impressive, and we’re looking forward to him become more comfortable in our systems.
“Zerran has also fitted in very well, looks immensely powerful and gives us a different option within the backline which is always handy.”
Juarez and Hammond’s signings come off the back of the recent announcement that flanker Dom Ellery, who studies at Exeter University, has also joined.
Launceston started last season like a train before tailing off and eventually finishing fifth, and Westren knows numbers are key if they are to challenge at the top end come April.
He said: “Depth is crucial and is definitely something that can determine league position, especially through the tough winter months when injuries etc mount up.”
Although the new league campaign doesn’t start until September 7 when old rivals Brixham make the trip to Polson Bridge, pre-season preparations are already underway having started in early July.
Westren concluded: “It’s gone really well, great numbers and we have made some really good progress on some key areas we wanted to look at, so we’re in a good place.”