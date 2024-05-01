Tuesday, April 30
SWPL Premier West: Bodmin Town 4 Launceston 3, Callington Town 3 Holsworthy 1, Dobwalls v Newquay - postponed, St Dennis 4 Sticker 2, Truro City Res 0 Mullion 5.
St Piran League, Premier Division East: Millbrook Res 2 Sticker Res 1, Saltash United Res 3 North Petherwin 0, St Dominick 5 Launceston Res 1, Torpoint Athletic Res 2 St Austell Res 2.
Division One East: Foxhole Stars 9 St Columb Major 3, St Blazey v Kilkhampton - postponed, St Stephen 0 St Newlyn East 5, Wadebridge Res 5 Liskeard Athletic Res 0.
Division Two East: Lanivet Inn v St Merryn - postponed, Saltash United Thirds 1 Pensilva 1, St Minver Res v Gorran - postponed, St Death 5 Mevagissey 3.
Division Three East: Lanreath v North Petherwin Res - home walkover, Liskeard Thirds v Week St Mary and Lostwithiel v Gunnislake Res - both postponed.
Division Four East: Lifton Res v Tregony - postponed.