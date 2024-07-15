Cornwall Cricket League Division Five and Six East round-up – Saturday, July 13
SALTASH St Stephens Seconds were involved in another epic contest this Saturday, but this time the East Cornwall club were on the right end of the result as they beat St Austell Fourths by four wickets off the last ball at Chapel Field.
Saltash had the benefit of having first teamer Tharanga Prasad available, although it was Jim Matthews (4-64) and Duncan Nobes (2-29) that shared seven of the wickets to fall as the visitors compiled 194-6.
Sixty-one of those came from former Premier League batsman Matt Ellison.
Saltash openers Shayn Rencher (16) and Tharanga Prasad put on 83 before Prasad (62) and Andy Dore departed in quick succession.
Duncan Nobes made 45 in a stand of 87 for the fourth wicket, and although late wickets fell, they just about got over the line.
Gunnislake were beaten by 48 runs at Gorran where the final three overs of the home innings proved decisive.
They smashed 53 from the final 18 deliveries to reach a competitive 186-9 before Gunni plodded along to 138-7 from their 40 overs.
Gunni spinners James Boundy (3-19) and Joe Organ (2-15) bowled ten overs each, taking the superb combined figures of 5-34.
Elsewhere in the division, second-placed Wadebridge proved too strong for Werrington Fourths, while there were victories for Holsworthy Seconds and their Bude counterparts over the second teams of St Stephen and South Petherwin.
Bugle beat Roche Thirds on Saturday before easing past Werrington on Sunday.
In Division Six East, Keith Marks made 116 not out as leaders St Neot Seconds eased past Menheniot-Looe Thirds at Wenmouth.
He and fellow opener Malcolm Copplestone put on 155 for the first wicket as they made 210-5.
Marks faced 132 deliveries and struck 12 fours and three sixes, while Copplestone’s 78-ball knock contained six fours and a maximum.
Mark Rundle finished with 5-40 from ten overs.
Menheniot’s reply was a dull affair as the hosts kept it tight.
Drew Champion and Stephen Rowe (2-7 off 10) shared four wickets, and Ben Pennington-Ridge took the other and a run out as the visitors slipped to 71-6.
From there on, veterans Stephen Hitchins (8no) and Mike Conbeer battened down the hatches, ending on 142-6 with Conbeer striking five fours in his 33 not out, as a frustrated home side were denied two bowling points.
That means they are now just 20 points ahead of second-placed Luckett Seconds who cruised to a 167-run success over their Tideford counterparts at Chapel Field.
Martin Budge made 82 and Ben Williams 29 towards the end, but it loan player Dave Uglow that was the star of the show with an unbeaten 121.
The Werrington batsman, who was playing with his son Sam, smashed the bowling to all parts as they racked up 288-3 from their 40 overs.
Tideford’s reply saw thirties from top order players Gary Lillyman (35) and Peter Harvey (32), but Sam Uglow’s 3-25 plus two-fers from Alistair Skeet (2-26) and Stephen Brown (2-10) ensured the visitors were dismissed for just 121.
Lanhydrock Thirds welcomed Boconnoc Seconds for a local derby on Sunday and ran out winners by just two wickets.
It was the 48 extras that Boconnoc sent down that proved crucial.
Besides that, just 99 runs came off the bat in a total of 147-9 as only Paul Crocker (27) and David Kendall (23) made much impression. Alfie Cousens was the pick with 4-31.
Lanhydrock’s response also saw 43 extras.
Opener Phil Elkins made 31, but it was unbeaten knocks from Rupert Warwick (12no) and Richard Archibald (20no) that got the hosts home despite 2-21 from Chris Neville.