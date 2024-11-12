By Brian Phillips
Looe and District Pool League Week Six – Sunday, November 3
DIVISION ONE
OF THE 11 people that travelled for a day out in Penzance on Saturday, not many fancied match night Sunday the following day.
None more so than JJ’s A leading player Stewart Appleby, however his side pulled off a superb 4-1 victory over big hitters Moonshiners to move up to fourth.
Rhys Toms, Andy Kenny and pocket rocket Jerry Richards put them 3-0 up in good time against Mark Stevens and Colin Penhaligan, although Roger Hawken did pot two blacks in going down 2-0. Steve Eastley registered Shiners’ solitary point taking down Appleby 2-1 in a game of chances.
A much rejuvenated JJ Webber withstood an eight-baller from Ollie Rounsevell to seal the big win 4-1. Jon Godfrey jibbed this one, seemingly cutely aware of what was coming.
League leaders and defending champs Sports A – with three players showing signs of the Penzance fever – made the journey to Marquee club and duly went 1-0 down thanks to Jason Spring taking out Trev Budge in no time.
Jimmy Miles won the first frame against Brian Phillips, a feat not many manage, but then Brian upped his game to win 2-1.
That was as good as it got for Marquee as the As ran through the card in quick time through Rob Ivey, Will Doidge and Luke Penhaligan, the latter two securing eight-balls.
Sports Club B finally got their season back on track after two defeats when they visited the Moon to take on the Sharks.
Dan Prinn and Roberto Banfield put them 2-0 up without reply against Chris Woods and Matt Gouriet respectively.
Phil Dingle proved there is life in the old sea dog in taking out ‘Mr Reliable’ Jerry Rendle, but Rob Cowling and Darren Hooper saw the Bs home to a 4-1 success against Pete Burke and ‘The Rocket’ Roger Stephens, that despite showing signs of lethargy.
Pelynt Cutouts, also fielding three players on the lethargic side, didn’t get it all their own way when they welcomed Social Club.
Mark Scoble took out Aaron Simmons 2-0, but Pelynt responded and won three straight for the match as Gerry Markwell, Darrell Hidson and Jim Stephens secured victory.
Jim Rickard continued his recent good form taking out the juggernaut Keith Armitage to make it 3-2.
DIVISION TWO
THE battle of the week in Division Two saw league leaders JJ’s Pooligans take on stablemates the C-Men by four frames to one.
Tiago Bond got the ball rolling dispatching Toby Spring 2-0, before Kierran Bond doubled the lead by beating Brandon Kebell 2-1.
Jamie Wright halved the deficit with a 2-1 success over Aaron Rix, but Blaine Walton and Elliot Keen squeaked home in deciders against Callum Smith and Mike Busby.
Halfway Crooks welcomed back the travelling Duane Elliott for the home match against the Barbican, but after Matt Olver and Steve Alford put them 2-0 up against Mark Porter and Steve Graham, Si Hunt, Scott Wright and Justin Woods beat Michael Prowse, Elliott and Ellie Buckingham.
Barbican – with three players still undefeated – also head the division.
Another home derby saw Legion A and B play for the bragging rights for the next 10 weeks and it was the A side who took an early advantage when Craig Skeldon beat Dean Short 2-0.
Mike Beck did level the match against Bob Webb giving the B team brief hope, but the As then ran the next three frames to take the spoils as Sue Jones, Logan Singleton and Stuart Devoy took out Faye Short, Phil Cunningham and Kye Skeldon respectively.
This result ties both teams on 13 points.