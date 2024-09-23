By Clare Poad
PRE-SEASON FRIENDLY
Caradon 4 Plymouth Lions 2
CARADON’S lady first team played the last of their pre-season friendlies against newly-named Plymouth Lions on Saturday.
With a couple of squad members unavailable it was a chance to increase game fitness and try some new combinations.
The game started at a high tempo with Caradon creating the beat of the chances, Clare Poad striking the upright after good build-up play from Clare Mitchell.
Molly Walsh and new signing, Hannah Bladon combined well in the centre of the pitch and showed great vision with their forward passing. After a turn over of possession it was Walsh's inch perfect pass that found Bizzie Jeffery who dispatched a powerful reverse shot to beat the flailing keeper.
The back line of Emma Gliddon, Daisy Hunn and Nicole Harding were in fine form, but Plymouth equalised after a brilliant finish into the roof of the net.
Jeffery grabbed her second before the break following fine work by wingers Sadie Mullis and Jess Berry.
The second half looked more controlled from both teams as the unseasonal heat tired both sets of players.
Jules Butterworth commanded the centre and provided a great platform for her midfielders.
Counter attacking worked well for the Cornish team and a surging attack from Abbie Ingram provided Jeffery with a chance to secure her first hat-trick of the season and made no mistake.
With the score at 3-1, Caradon took their foot off the gas and allowed Plymouth a chance on goal which was initially cleared brilliantly off the line by captain Hunn. But she couldn't stop the follow-up and Plymouth briefly got within one.
But this was short-lived as Caradon swiftly moved up the pitch for player of the match Jeffery to turn provider for Mullis to restore the two-goal lead.
The two sides meet in the league on Saturday.