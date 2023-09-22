PLYMOUTH Gladiators youngster Dan Thompson has been ruled out of Sunday's National Development League Riders’ Championship at Workington.
The Leicester Cubs number one has still not recovered from a dislocated shoulder after a crash at Ipswich last month and which saw him miss the end of the Gladiators' season.
His Lion Cubs team-mate, Max Perry, who guested for Plymouth recently, is called up to replace him at Northside.
Edinburgh and former Plymouth rider Adam Roynon is also still on the sidelines with a shoulder injury, and his place will be taken by Jacob Hook.
Workington's Connor Bailey has again been called up for PGE Ekstraliga side Wroclaw for their play-off Final against Lublin, and Luke Harrison comes in for the Comets.