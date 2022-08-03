In this week’s Cornish Times sports section, on sale now!
Subscribe newsletter
IT’S been 14 years since Liskeard Athletic have participated in the world-famous FA Cup, but the Blues will do exactly that on Saturday when they welcome Western League Premier Division outfit Shepton Mallet to Lux Park (3pm).
Liskeard are one of two South West Peninsula League sides allowed to compete (the other is Brixham) by virtue of finishing second in SWPL Premier West last season, and the Cornish Times have been busy previewing the game.
There’s also a mouthwatering derby at The Mill on Saturday afternoon in the FA Cup as Torpoint Athletic welcome Millbrook.
Saltash United are also in the draw and have an away tie at fellow Western League side Falmouth Town.
The Western League Premier also got underway on Saturday with all the Cornish Times clubs in action.
The Cornish Times was at The Mill to see Torpoint Athletic tackle title hopefuls Mousehole with the visitors running out 5-1 winners.
Inside is reaction and pictures.
There’s also reports and reaction from Millbrook’s defeat to Sherborne Town and Saltash’s 2-1 victory over Clevedon.
The South West Peninsula League got underway last night when Callington Town fought back from two goals down to draw at title favourites Liskeard, while in this week’s edition we hear from Dobwalls joint boss Ben Washam as their new-look squad prepare for the start of their SWPL Premier West campaign this Saturday with a home clash against St Austell (3pm).
There’s also plenty of women’s football including plenty of new faces at Liskeard Athletic and Plymouth Argyle, while at youth level, there are reports from Plymouth Argyle Under 18s trip across the Irish Sea to compete in the Northern Ireland Super Cup against clubs from all over the world.
Away from the football there’s the latest from week 16 of the Cornwall Cricket League as well as news of Cornwall Over 60s reaching the knockout rounds of the ECB National Championship.
As ever there’s plenty of golf with all the news from the annual St Mellion Club Championships which saw a new winner, while there’s the latest from the world of angling, sailing and bowls including Looe Sailing Club hosting the Scorpion Championships.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |