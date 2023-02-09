After weeks of frustration, all of the Cornish Times’ Western League Premier Division clubs were in action on Saturday with decent success.
Title hopefuls Saltash United saw off Sherborne Town 3-1 while Curtis Damerell’s late equaliser earned Torpoint Athletic a useful point at home to Street.
There wasn’t reward for Millbrook despite a fine display at Barnstaple Town with the North Devon side eventually running out 4-2 winners.
We also hear about Saltash United being kicked out of the Les Phillips Cup for fielding an ineligible player in their victory over Torpoint last week, while there are comments from Ashes boss Danny Lewis and Millbrook supremo Macca Brown.
Callington Town continued their fine start to life under new boss Kev Kendall as they won 2-0 at Sticker on Saturday, while there’s also a report on Liskeard Athletic’s victory over St Austell by the same scoreline last Wednesday night.
The Blues’ appeal for fielding an ineligible player against Millbrook was thrown out last week, meaning the Brook will face Wendron United next month.
In the same division, Bodmin Town did those at the top of the table a huge favour as Dan Tate’s stunning effort saw them earn a point with leaders Wendron United.
One of those was St Blazey who won a controversial encounter at in-form Dobwalls thanks to a late Andy Watkins penalty.
Inside is a report and pictures from both games while we also hear from Town boss Dane Bunney and Dobwalls coaches Ben Washam and Adam Castlehouse.
There are also reports and round-ups from across the divisions including St Piran League East, East Cornwall Premier League and Duchy League as well as the ladies’ divisions and cup games.
Rugby wise with Bodmin and Saltash not having games, the latter because of Helston conceding, the focus fell on Liskeard-Looe.
And the East Cornwall side rose to the occasion as they won at Camborne School of Mines. The return fixture at Lux Park is this Saturday.
The Cornwall Cricket League season is now less than ten weeks away and in this week’s paper is a feature on the fixtures which were released in late January.
Amongst the clubs featured are Callington, Lanhydrock, Menheniot-Looe and Luckett, all of whom feature in the top three divisions.
As ever there’s the latest from Caradon Hockey Club as their multiple senior sides took to the field, while there’s also Keith Field’s latest report from the Veterans’ section at St Mellion Golf Club.
We also check in on the world of darts, euchre, pool and snooker from the various local leagues.