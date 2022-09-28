In this week’s Cornish Times sports section!
Subscribe newsletter
MILLBROOK were among a number of local clubs in FA Vase action at the weekend and their clash with Ivybridge Town features heavily in this week’s Cornish Times sports section.
Brook, who play in the Western League Premier, welcome one-league-lower Ivybridge from SWPL Premier East with a controversial encounter seeing the East Cornwall outfit go down, 5-2.
Inside is a report from Nigel Walrond as well as reaction from a disappointed home boss Mackenzie Brown who was left frustrated by a couple of refereeing decisions.
In the same competition, there are also reports from Saltash United’s defeat at Helston Athletic, Liskeard’s difficult day in Somerset at Bishops Lydeard and Callington’s loss to Cullompton Rangers, but on a brighter note, Torpoint Athletic’s 7-0 thrashing of Wendron United to progress to the first round proper.
Away from the Vase there’s the latest from the Western League including Saltash United’s victory over Buckland last week and reports from the South West Peninsula League Premier West including two victories in four days for Dobwalls, one of which came via the son of a Plymouth Argyle legend.
There’s also news of Bodmin Town relieving Matt Hayden of his duties following a 4-0 defeat to Callington Town plus Dave Potham’s reports on the Cornwall Intermediate Cup first round which included victories for the likes of Liskeard Athletic Reserves, Torpoint Athletic Reserves and St Dominick and the ladies football including Liskeard Athletic and Saltash United.
In the rugby there was mixed news for local clubs in Counties Cornwall Two.
Bodmin and Saltash both picked up victories away from home at Hayle and Illogan Park respectively, although Liskeard-Looe conceded their trip to Redruth Second.
Elsewhere there’s the latest results from the WH Bond Snooker League including a 30 break from Gerry Markwell, news of Looe Sailing Club’s awards plus all the latest golf and short mat bowls news and more.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |