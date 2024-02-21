HOLSWORTHY manager Ryan Hall admits he is already worried about a fixture pile-up at the end of the season following yet another postponement on Saturday.
The Magpies were due to visit Newquay in SWPL Premier West, but that game along with the other seven in the division were postponed.
It means the Devonians have played just four times since a 3-1 victory at Mullion on November 4, a run which has seen them fail to pick up a point during that time.
Hall, whose side are still in the top ten, admits the lack of momentum is hurting his side and is worried about the likely backlog.
He said: “Recently has been really frustrating, the wettest season I can remember.
“My biggest concern is the amount of games we’re having to play towards the back end of the season.
“Last year it was just unmanageable and it’s looking like we are going a similar way. With it being so wet, its making it hard to train on Saturdays as well, so we’re completely losing a session, but we’re trying to work as hard as possible.”
Holsworthy still have 13 games to play by the end of April, the most of any side in the league.
That starts with an important game at fourth bottom Bodmin Town on Saturday (3pm) before visiting Callington Town next weekend and welcoming Launceston on March 9.
Hall said: “We have a good-ish run of games coming up in the next few weeks and we need to make the most of it.
“Bodmin are going to be a tough side to beat. Their manager – Simon Minett – I know is a really clued up guy and he will have watched us, they will be organised and they will make things extremely hard for us.
“It’s no coincidence, as pitches have got wetter we have struggled as its made it really hard to play football.
“The conditions are a leveller, but we need to deal with them better and be better in possession of the ball. Bodmin is normally quite wet, so hopefully their pitch is in good condition.”
Bodmin have won three of their last four games to pull away from the bottom two, but Hall knows it’s a game both sides will be targeting.
He said: “They have a lot of young lads, similar to ourselves, so I’d expect it to be high energy.
“They won’t allow us to settle and they’re fighting for their lives, so I fully expect a difficult game, but one we know we need to pick up something from.
“Looking ahead, I think our run-in is the hardest one going as we have to play St Austell, Newquay and Wadebridge twice as well as Wendron and Liskeard at home.
“That’s eight absolutely solid games, so we need to make sure we are well clear with points on the board.
“We want to finish as high up as possible, but those eight games are going to be a right battle.”
The reserves will also hope to be back in action on Saturday when they welcome Boca Seniors in the North Devon League Premier Division League Cup quarter-final (2.30pm).
It will be the third time of trying to get the game played.